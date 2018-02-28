 »   »   » February 2018: Malayalam Movies' Box Office Report

Hey Jude

Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude was the first major release of the month. The film, directed by Shyamaprasad had a comparatively slower start in comparison with the previous movies of Nivin Pauly. But, the film received overwhelmingly positive reviews upon its day of release. Later, the film picked up pace and has been doing a good business in city centres and multiplexes.



Box Office Meter: Above Average



Aami

Manju Warrier's Aami, directed by Kamal was one among the highly anticipated films of the month. The movie graced the big screens on February 09, 2018 had in fact opened to mixed reviews from the audiences. At the same time, the film fetched a lot of praises from critics. Going by the reports, Aami is still doing a decent business in the theatres.



Box Office Meter: Above Average



Rosapoo

Much was expected from the Biju Menon starrer Rosapoo, which graced the theatres on February 09, 2018. The film had promised to be a fine entertainer but contrary to the expectations, Rosapoo turned out to be a not-so-impressive fair with the film receiving negative feedback. Rosapoo hasn't lived upto the expectations in terms of box office performance as well since the film lost a lot of theatres in its second week.



Box Office Meter: Below Average







Kaly

Kaly, the film featuring a host of young actors in the lead roles was the latest venture of popular production banner August Cinema. Directed by Najeem Koya, the film was indeed a decent movie, with its own moments of thrills. Disappointingly, the film couldn't make much of an impact at the box office.



Box Office Meter: Below Average







Captain

Jayasurya starrer Captain, the biopic of veteran Football player VP Sathyan was one among the most appreciated movies of the month. The film, directed by Prajesh Sen had its heart at the right place and it appealed well to the audiences. Captain has entered the second week of its run and is moving ahead strongly.



Box Office Verdict: Hit*







Kalyanam

Shravan Mukesh, son of actor Mukesh made his debut in films with Kalyanam, which had hit the theatres on February 23, 2018. The movie, has been receiving mixed reviews in the theatres so far and the opening was not an impressive one.



Box Office Meter: Average Opening*





