 »   »   »  Monthly Round-up (June 2018): Abrahaminte Santhathikal & Njan Marykutty Offer A Good Time!

We are all set to bid good bye to the month of June 2018. The month did witness the arrival of just two big Malayalam movies, but both the movies have made an everlasting impact in the minds of the viewers. Abrahaminte Santhathikal and Njan Marykutty were the two big films, which hit the theatres in the month of June and both the movies opened to extremely good reviews. Along with these movies, certain other language movies and a good number of small movies too graced the big screens in the month of June 2018. Here is a quick-round up of the month of June 2018.
The Hits Of The Month
Undoubtedly, Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is ruling the box office at present, is the film which has bagged the title of the biggest hit. Such is the phenomenal reception that the film has received, with the movie setting some big records at the box office. Abrahaminte Santhathikal is on its way to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the recent times.
On the other hand, Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team's Njan Marykutty too has emerged as a box office success with the film doing a good business at majority of the centres. The film has received thumbs up from majority of the audiences appreciating the brave attempt of the team.
Performances To Reckon With
Jayasurya once again proved that he is one of the most versatile actors of the Malayalam film industry, with his portrayal of Marykutty in the movie Njan Marykutty. His impactful performance as the lead character was well-appreciated by one and all. It was indeed a daring attempt by the actor and rightly, it has been ranked as one of the best performances of the actor in his career so far.
Mammootty's scintillating performance in Abrahaminte Santhathikal is one of the major highlights of the movie. Mammootty played the character of Derick Abraham, who has to go through various emotional turmoils, in the film Abrahaminte Santhathikal and he was spot on with his portrayal. It was one such role that utilised both the star and the actor in Mammootty.
Other Language Releases
There were two big other language movies, which hit the theatres across Kerala, in the month of June 2018. Rajinikanth starrer Kaala was the first one to hit the theatres. The movie opened to extremely good reviews with the critics giving it a thumbs up. Kaala did a decent business but it couldn't repeat the same magic of Kabali at the Kerala box office. Salman Khan starrer Race 3 had hit the theatres a week later, but it couldn't make much of an impact at the Kerala box office.
Announcement Of The Month
One of the updates regarding the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, to be directed by Priyadarshan, came as a pleasant surprise to the audiences. It was revealed that Pranav Mohanlal will also be a part of the project and he will be seen playing the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar, in the movie.
Songs Of The Month
Two songs won the hearts of all in this month. At first, the song Azhake Azhake, from the film Neerali did rule the online circuits. The song, sung by Mohanlal and Shreya Ghosal emerged as a hit.
Later, the song Aaraaro, from the upcoming movie Koode, went on to win the hearts of the people. The video song, featuring Nazriya Nazim in it was well-accepted by the audiences.
