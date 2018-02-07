 »   »   » NEW RELEASES! A Bunch Of Malayalam Movies Set To Hit The Marquee This Week!

The month of February kick-started with the arrival of Hey Jude, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Now, a long list of Malayalam movies are in the pipeline for release in this month.

Importantly, this Friday will witness the arrival of a bunch of Malayalam movies, which have their own specialities associated with them. Popular actors like Biju Menon, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas etc., are all set to come up with their first movie releases of the year 2018.



On this note, here we take you through the Malayalam movies which will hit the theatres this week..



Aami Aami, the much awaited film of Manju Warrier is all set to hit the theatres this weekend. The film is a biopic on Madhavikutty aka Kamala Das. Director Kamal himself has penned the script of the movie, which also features actors like Tovino Thomas, Murali Gopy, Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker, Jyothikrishna etc., in important roles.

Rosapoo The trailer of Rosapoo had promised a laugh riot and the audiences are definitely waiting to have a fun time in the theatres. This upcoming entertainer, directed by Vinu Joseph features Biju Menon, Neeraj Madhav and Anjali in the lead roles along with a host of other actors. The film will grace the big screens this Friday (February 09, 2018).

Kalyanam Kalyanam, Shravan Mukesh's debut vehicle is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. The film seems to be a perfect family entertainer with some of the prominent faces of the industry playing important roles in the movie. Rajesh Nair has directed this film. Most recently, the audio launch of the film was held underwater.

Kaly Kaly is August Cinema's first release after the highly successful venture, The Great Father. The film featuring a group of young actors in the lead roles looks a promising one. Scriptwriter Najeem Koya is making his debut as a film-maker with Kaly and the film will hit the marquee this Friday (February 09, 2018).



Apart from the above mentioned Malayalam movies, other films like Sukhamano Daveede, Kallayi FM etc., are also expected to hit the theatres. The Akshay Kumar starrer Padman will also grace the screens in this week.

