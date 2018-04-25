 »   »   » Malayalam Movies & Their Memorable References To The Thrissur Pooram!

Related Articles
Malayalam movies, especially of this decade has a special affinity towards the land of Thrissur and stories were set against the backdrop of the cultural capital of city. Many a time, we have seen Thrissur Pooram, which is Kerala's own prized posssession, being referred to in Malayalam films with its background as Thrissur city.
Rightly, Thrissur Pooram, which is one among the biggest festivals in Kerala, holds such a prestigious position in the history, present and the future of the land of Thrissur. On this note, here we take you through some of the interesting and memorable references of Thrissur Pooram in the Malayalam movies of this decade.
Charlie
Nobody could forget the magnanimous and artistic climatic sequence of Charlie. It has to be said that the movie had a befitting end as it was pictured amidst the background of the mother of all festivals. It's during a Thrissur Pooram day, amidst the huge crowd and celebrations that Tessa gets to meet Charlie, the man whom she was searching since days. In fact, the makers of the film even shot Thrissur Pooram in real in its full beauty and glory. We couldn't have asked for more as the mighty festival did set the platform for the much loved sequence of this beautiful movie.
Pranchiyettan And The Saint
Well, in Pranchiyettan & The Saint, Thrissur Pooram had a subtle reference and that too, in a realistic comedy sequence. But, one is sure to remember the dialogue that begins with 'Poorangalude..'. The sequence in which Pranchi comes to the dais to speak a few words seeking a vote for himself for the Presidential election of a club and fumbles immediately after the beginning of the speech is fondly remembered by all the Malayalam audiences. At the same time, the original speech which was promptly orated by Pranchi in the previous sequence described to us the mightiness of Thrissur and the festival.
Punyalan Agarbathis
Punyalan Agarbathis is one of the best commercial movies of the modern day that was set against the backdrop of Thrissur city. The film and its sequel do refer to Thrissur Pooram in few occasions but at the same time, the best and the most remembered one will remain the title song of the film 'Poorangade Pooram..'. The song describes the cultural heritage and the beauty of the city by beginning with the direct reference to the Thrissur Pooram, for which city is well-known. Sung by P Jayachandran, the song had the right essence and the picturisation too, covered the landscape of the city and the Pooram.
The Upcoming Surprise
Oscar award winner Resul Pookutty is debuting as an actor with the film The Sound Story, directed by Prasad Prabhakar. In his debut film as an actor, Resul Pookutty plays a person belonging to the same profession and his journey to capture the live sounds of the biggest festival of Kerala, Thrissur Pooram.
