 »   »   » Malayalam Movies & Vishu Season: A Quick Round-up Through The Vishu Releases Of The Previous Year!

1971 Beyond Borders

Well, 1971 Beyond Birders came in after the back-to-back successes of Mohanlal. The big budget movie too had come in with a huge baggage of expectations and hopes as the film marked the comeback of the character Major Mahedevan. But, the huge expectations did backfire the movie up to an extent and the film couldn't make the necessary impact at the box office.



Puthan Panam

Puthan Panam had graced the big screens on April 12, 2018 and much to the surprise of the audiences, the film had released on a weekday. The Mammootty starrer, directed by Ranjith marked its arrival amidst huge expectations. The movie opened on a decent note in the theatres. But, the reviews weren't favourable for the film and it couldn't enjoy a strong run in the theatres.



Sakhavu

Well, the reviews weren't that favourable for 1971 Beyond Borders and Puthan Panam. Hence, all eyes fixed their focus on Sakhavu, which was Nivin Pauly's big release after a gap of close to 1 year. Sakhavu was quite different from the Nivin Pauly movies of the past. But, this film too couldn't garner the much needed unanimous positive reviews and hence, couldn't make the desired impact at the box office.



March Releases

The Great Father, Georgettan's Pooram and Take Off were the films that made it to the theatres during the fag end of the month of March and continued their run in the Vishu season. The Great Father and Take Off did enjoy a good run with both the films making a big impact at the box office in the final run.

