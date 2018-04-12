English
 »   »   » Malayalam Movies & Vishu Season: A Quick Round-up Through The Vishu Releases Of The Previous Year!

Malayalam Movies & Vishu Season: A Quick Round-up Through The Vishu Releases Of The Previous Year!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Well, the Vishu season is all set to witness some spectacular Malayalam movies, which ride high on expectations. Two among those have already hit the marquee and the wait is on for the next bunch of Malayalam movies, which will be hitting the theatres in the next few days.

Before, the big arrival of the Malayalam movies slated for a release during this week, here we take you through a quick round up on the Malayalam movies that were in the theatres during the Vishu season of 2017. Read on to know more..

1971 Beyond Borders

Well, 1971 Beyond Birders came in after the back-to-back successes of Mohanlal. The big budget movie too had come in with a huge baggage of expectations and hopes as the film marked the comeback of the character Major Mahedevan. But, the huge expectations did backfire the movie up to an extent and the film couldn't make the necessary impact at the box office.

Puthan Panam

Puthan Panam had graced the big screens on April 12, 2018 and much to the surprise of the audiences, the film had released on a weekday. The Mammootty starrer, directed by Ranjith marked its arrival amidst huge expectations. The movie opened on a decent note in the theatres. But, the reviews weren't favourable for the film and it couldn't enjoy a strong run in the theatres.

Sakhavu

Well, the reviews weren't that favourable for 1971 Beyond Borders and Puthan Panam. Hence, all eyes fixed their focus on Sakhavu, which was Nivin Pauly's big release after a gap of close to 1 year. Sakhavu was quite different from the Nivin Pauly movies of the past. But, this film too couldn't garner the much needed unanimous positive reviews and hence, couldn't make the desired impact at the box office.

March Releases

The Great Father, Georgettan's Pooram and Take Off were the films that made it to the theatres during the fag end of the month of March and continued their run in the Vishu season. The Great Father and Take Off did enjoy a good run with both the films making a big impact at the box office in the final run.


Meanwhile, movies like Sathya and Rakshadhikari Baiju did make it to the theatres the very next week after Vishu.

Rakshadhikari Baiju enjoyed a sensational run. Later, Baahubali 2, that joined the box office race by the end of April reigned supreme at the box office.

Read more about: malayalam movies
Story first published: Thursday, April 12, 2018, 13:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 12, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat