 »   »   » Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In February 2018!

Hey Jude

Hey Jude will kick-start the movie marathon of February 2018. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 02, 2018. Directed by Shyamaprasad, the film features Nivin Pauly and Trisha in the lead roles and is expected to be a feel-good movie.



Aami

Aami, the biopic on Madhavikutty aka Kamala Das is another big release of the month of February. The film, starring Manju Warrier in the lead role, has been directed by popular film-maker Kamal. Aami also features Tovino Thomas, Murali Gopy, Anoop Menon etc., in important roles. The makers are yet to announce the exact release date of the movie.



Kalyanam

Yet another star kid is making an entry to the Malayalam film industry, with Kalyanam. The movie is the debut vehicle of Shravan Mukesh, son of actor Mukesh. Kalyanam has been directed by Rajesh Nair and the movie is expected to hit the theatres soon.



Rosapoo

Rosapoo is the upcoming film of Biju Menon, which has been directed by Vinu Joseph. The movie, which is expected to be an entertainer, also features Neeraj Madhav in an equally important role. The trailer and the songs of the movie have already created a huge impact. Rosapoo also features Anjali, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothen, Basil Joseph etc., in important roles.



Captain

Captain, the biopic on veteran football player V P Sathyan is gearing up for a release in this month. Jayasurya will be seen essaying the lead role in this biopic, directed by Prajesh Sen. Anu Sithara will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady. If reports are to be believed, the film will hit the theatres on February 16, 2018.



Kaly

Kaly, the debut directorial venture of script-writer Najeem Koya features a group of youngsters in the lead roles. The film, which has been bankrolled by popular banner August Cinema, is touted to hit the theatres in this month.



Ira

Ira starring Unni Mukundan and Gokul Suresh Gopi in the lead roles has been directed by debut film-maker Saiju SS. The movie, which promises to be a thriller has been produced by Vysakh and Uday Krishnan. There are reports doing the rounds that the film might hit the theatres in February.

