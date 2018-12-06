 »   »   »  Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In The Month Of December 2018!

Odiyan

Without any doubt, Odiyan, the muc awaited film of Mohanlal, is the biggest release among the lot. The film directed by VA Shrikumar Menon will be hitting the theatres on December 14, 2018. The big budget venture is expected to be a fine entertainer, which would take the box office by storm. The movie will be making a worldwide release.

Thattumpurath Achuthan

Lal Jose-Kunchacko Boban team is back after a short break with the movie Thattumpurathu Achuthan, which will be hitting the screens during the upcoming Christmas season. The film is expected to be a clean family entertainer and the songs of the film have already gained big attention.

Njan Prakashan

Sathyan Anthikkad and Sreenivasan are back again after a long gap and this time, Fahadh Faasil too has joined them. The first teaser of the film did win the hearts of the audiences and the film penned by Sreenivasan is expected to be a superlative product. The film will be gracing the big screens during the Christmas season.

Ente Ummaante Peru

Tovino Thomas also has a major movie lined up for release in the month of December. The actor's upcoming film Ente Ummante Peru, which also features veteran actress Urvashi in the lead role, has been scheduled to grace the screens in the third week of December. The movie has been directed by Jose Sebastian.

Pretham 2

One of the much awaited sequels of the year will be making an entry to the theatres in this month. Pretham 2, will bring back the character Don Bosco from the film Pretham released in the year 2018. directed by Ranjith Shankar, the film features Jayasurya in the lead role. Durga Krishna, Saniya Iyappan etc., are also a part of the star cast.