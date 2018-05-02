 »   »   » Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In The Month Of May 2018!

Related Articles
The month of May has begun and it seems like splendid days are in the offing for the Malayalam film industry and moviegoers as a good number of Malayalam movies are in queue to hit the theatres in this month.
Well, some of the most awaited Malayalam movies are in the pipeline for a release in the month of May 2018. The release dates of some of the films have been announced whereas certain others are being awaited. Take a look at the Malayalam movies that are expected to release in this month.
Ee Ma Yau
The much awaited film, Ee Ma Yau, is all set to hit the big screens this month. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film has already won big at the award circuits and now, the film will be out in the theatres on May 04, 2018. Ee Ma Yau features Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Dileesh Pothen in the lead roles.
Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri
Suraj Venjaramoodu will be once again seen in the lead role in the upcoming film Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri. Directed by Jean Markose, the film which indeed looks like a promising affair, is expected to release on May 04, 2018.
Theevandi
Theevandi is the upcoming film of Tovino Thomas, which has been bankrolled by popular production banner August Cinema. Directed by debut film-maker Fellini TP, Theevandi is touted to be a political satire. The film, which also features Saiju Kurup, Sudheesh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Samyuktha Menon etc., in important roles will hit the theatres on May 04, 2018.
B. Tech
B. Tech is one among the highly awaited films of Asif Ali. The film, directed by debut film-maker Mridul Nair, has its story set against the backdrop of Bangalore city. B.Tech also features Aparna Balamurali, Niranjana Anoop, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Aju Varghese etc., in important roles. The film will grace the big screens on May 04, 2018.
Chanakyathanthram
Unni Mukundan starrer Chanakyathanthram is gearing up to be the first major release of the month of May. The film, directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam will be hitting the theatres on May 03, 2018. The film also features Anoop Menon, Sshivada Nair, Shruthi Ramachandran etc., in important roles.
Naam
The trailer of Naam has already turned out to be a big hit. The film, directed by Joshy Thomas Pallickal, features some of the most notable young actors of Mollywood in the lead roles. This campus-based flick will hit the theatres on May 11, 2018.
Kaamuki
Kaamuki, is the upcoming film of director Binu S, whose previous ventures were Ithihasa and Style. Kaamuki, features Askar Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles and the movie is expected to hit the theatres in this month.
Along with these, certain other language films are also expected to offer a big treat to the Malayalam movie audiences. Dulquer Salmaan's debut movie in Telugu, Mahanati, will be hitting the theatres in this month. Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is also yet another big release of the month.
