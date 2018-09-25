 »   »   »  Malayalam Song Freak Penne Has Crossed This Major Milestone Within A Short Time!

It was on September 20, 2018, that the makers of the film Oru Adaar Love came up with a new gift for the audiences in the form of the second video song of the movie. The song Freak Penne, set to tune by Shaan Rahmaan, opened to a mixed response initially but still, the song raced ahead on YouTube and continued to trend in the subsequent days.

Meanwhile, there is no stopping this Malayalam song, as it is still setting the view counts moving at a fast pace on YouTube. The Malayalam song has crossed the 10 Million views mark on YouTube despite the criticisms that it received.

It has to be noted that the Freak Penne song went on to cross the 10 Million mark within 4 days of its release, which is indeed a notable achievement. Not many Malayalam songs have managed to achieve that feat.

However, this Malayalam song has got another record as well in its kitty. Freak Penne has fetched above 700K dislikes on YouTube, which is indeed a record associated with a Malayalam song. Nevertheless, the Malayalam song is expected to scale newer heights in terms of view counts in the coming days.

The song sequence features the major actors of the movie led by Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul and Noorin Shereef. The final schedule of the shoot of the film has begun and according to the reports, the movie will be gracing the big screens in the month of December.