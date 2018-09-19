 »   »   »  Malayalam Song Jeevamshamayi Has Turned Out To Be A Big Trendsetter!

Theevandi is racing ahead to be one of the biggest hits of this season and at the same time, one of the songs from the film, which had entered the hearts of the Malayalam music lovers before the film's release, has soared to newer heights now. Yes, we are talking about the super-hit Malayalam song Jeevamshamayi, written by Harinarayanan, set to tune by Kailas Menon and sung by Shreya Ghosal and Harishankar KS.

This melodious Malayalam song had hit the online circuits, back in the month of April 2018. Jeevamshamayi had topped the charts upon its release and the audiences were eager for the big release of the movie. Now, Jeevamshamayi is trending once again with the Malayalam song gaining the attention of the netizens, social media users and music lovers.

In fact, Jeevamshamayi has even turned out to be the first choice of aspiring singers. Many talented singers have been unearthed with them, trying out their hands on this melodious number and the good number of videos doing the rounds on social media are a proof of that. Even people from the other parts of the country have shown their fondness for this beautiful number.

Much like Theevandi, Jeevamshamayi too has etched an everlasting impressing in the minds of the audiences. It is after a short gap that a melodious Malayalam song is turning out to be a trendsetter. The Malayalam song has already crossed 21 Million views on YouTube and is on its way to reach newer heights in the days to come.