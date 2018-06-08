 »   »   »  Mammootty & Aashiq Abu To Come Together For A film Yet Again?

Aashiq Abu As A Producer?

Aashiq Abu has directed Mammootty in two movies and according to the reports, in their third association, Aashiq Abu will handle a different role. If reports are to be believed, the film-maker is all set to produce an upcoming Mammootty starrer.

Mammootty - Soubin Shahir Movie?

Meanwhile, reports have also surfaced that Soubin Shahir will direct Mammootty in an upcoming film. The latest addition to the report is that Aashiq Abu will be the producer of this film. No official confirmation has been made regarding these.

Mammootty & Aashiq Abu's Previous Associations

Well, Mammootty and Aashiq Abu have teamed up for two movies so far. Daddy Cool, the debut directorial venture of Aashiq Abu, had featured Mammootty in the lead role. Later, they went on to join hands for the 2014 movie Gangster.

Mammootty & Soubin Shahir Team

Mammootty and Soubin Shahir have shared screen space in a good number of movie with the most recent one being Street Lights. Soubin Shahir had earlier worked as an associate director in some of the Mammootty movies of the past. The actor has made his grand debut as a film-maker with Parava. The audiences have been thrilled even with the unconfirmed reports that have surfaced regarding Mammootty-Soubin Shahir-Aashiq Abu team's movie.