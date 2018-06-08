English
Mammootty & Aashiq Abu To Come Together For A film Yet Again?

    Mammootty has introduced a whole lot of young film-makers to the industry and many of the film-makers who made their debut with Mammootty starrers have turned out to be the prized possessions of the Malayalam film industry. Prominent among them is popular film-maker Aashiq Abu, who apart from being a talented film-maker, is a producer and a part-time actor too.

    Aahiq Abu's previous directorial venture of Mayaanadhi gained huge attention and at the same time he was also one among the producers of the most recent venture Ee Ma Yau, which has earned wide critical acclaim. Now, there are unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that Mammootty and Aashiq Abu might come together for a film yet again.

    Aashiq Abu As A Producer?

    Aashiq Abu has directed Mammootty in two movies and according to the reports, in their third association, Aashiq Abu will handle a different role. If reports are to be believed, the film-maker is all set to produce an upcoming Mammootty starrer.

    Mammootty - Soubin Shahir Movie?

    Meanwhile, reports have also surfaced that Soubin Shahir will direct Mammootty in an upcoming film. The latest addition to the report is that Aashiq Abu will be the producer of this film. No official confirmation has been made regarding these.

    Mammootty & Aashiq Abu's Previous Associations

    Well, Mammootty and Aashiq Abu have teamed up for two movies so far. Daddy Cool, the debut directorial venture of Aashiq Abu, had featured Mammootty in the lead role. Later, they went on to join hands for the 2014 movie Gangster.

    Mammootty & Soubin Shahir Team

    Mammootty and Soubin Shahir have shared screen space in a good number of movie with the most recent one being Street Lights. Soubin Shahir had earlier worked as an associate director in some of the Mammootty movies of the past. The actor has made his grand debut as a film-maker with Parava. The audiences have been thrilled even with the unconfirmed reports that have surfaced regarding Mammootty-Soubin Shahir-Aashiq Abu team's movie.

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 18:19 [IST]
