 »   »   » Mammootty And Mohanlal! The Big Ms Of Mollywood Are Best Friends Forever!

Mammootty & Mohanlal, who are fondly and rightly called as the Big Ms of Mollywood have often proved that friendship is above all kind of stardoms. In fact, the fans of these legendary actors might be fighting out in their names but Mammootty & Mohanlal have remained the best of friends.

It is always a pleasure to see these two greats together in a single frame. The two pillars of the Malayalam film industry have been ruling the industry since the past three decades and the names Mammootty and Mohanlal are still the most talked about ones in the industry.

Meanwhile, both Mammootty and Mohanlal, are in Mangalore, at present for the shoot of their upcoming films. Both the actors are staying in the same hotel and the thick friends did get together with the cast & crew members of the movie..

With Rosshan Andrrews Here is a click featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal and Rosshan Andrrews which was posted on Facebook by film-maker Rosshan Andrrews, who is directing Kayamkulam Kochunni. He thanked Mammootty and Mohanlal and also wrote that it was a dream to get such a picture. With Nivin Pauly Here is another picture, which was posted by none other than Nivin Pauly, who is playing the lead role in the film Kayamkulam Kochunni. His Facebook post in connection with these photos read as "The excitement of getting caught between two legends ❤

Mammukka and Lalettan 😍😍" Mammootty & Mohanlal For the uninitiated, Mammootty is in Mangalore for the shoot of his upcoming big budget venture Maamaankam, whereas Mohanlal is there for the filming of Kaayamkulam Kochunni, in which he is doing a special role. Mohanlal As Ithikkara Pakki Mohanlal's look from the upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni was revealed recently. The actor will be seen playing the role of Ithikkara Pakki in the film and the stills had gone viral on social media. Mammootty In Maamaankam Meanwhile, the shoot of Maamaankam commenced in the past week. The first schedule of shoot is one week long and the next schedule will commence in May. The makers are yet to reveal Mammootty's look from the movie.

