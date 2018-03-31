 »   »   » Mammootty And Anushka Shetty To Team Up For A Movie?

Mammootty & Anushka Shetty In A Malayalam Movie

Reportedly, film-maker Sharrath Sandith who is all set to make his big debut with the Mammootty starrer Parole is planning a film with Mammootty and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles. The film-maker himself revealed the same in a recent interview given to SouthLive.

After Parole..

In the interview, the director opened up that he had planned to do this big budget film before Parole, but got pushed ahead due to date issue. Sharrath also added that he will start the works on this upcoming film after Parole. This upcoming film will be penned by a popular writer from Chennai.

Anushka Shetty

Well, as mentioned above, Anushka Shetty enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala. Her popularity increased with the Malayalam dubbed version of Arundhathi, which was a big success in Kerala as well. Later, her portrayal of Devasena in Baahubali too fetched her a lot of fans.

Parole

Meanwhile, Sharath Sandith's Parole is all set to hit the theatres. The film, which features Mammootty in the role of a character named Sakhavu Alex is gearing up to grace the big screens on April 05, 2018.