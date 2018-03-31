 »   »   » Mammootty And Anushka Shetty To Team Up For A Movie?

Related Articles
Anushka Shetty is one among the top actresses of the South Indian film industry. In fact, with the success of Baahubali series, Anushka Shetty went on to gain a huge fan base of her own. Anushka Shetty is hugely popular in Kerala as well with a good number of fan followers.
Many of the top South Indian actresses have made their entry to the Malayalam film industry, with the most recent one being Trisha who made her Mollywood debut with Hey Jude. Anushka Shetty's big debut in Malayalam was much awaited and the latest reports suggest that Anushka Shetty is all set to enter the film industry with a film featuring none other than Mammootty in the lead role. Keep reading to know more about the same..
Mammootty & Anushka Shetty In A Malayalam Movie
Reportedly, film-maker Sharrath Sandith who is all set to make his big debut with the Mammootty starrer Parole is planning a film with Mammootty and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles. The film-maker himself revealed the same in a recent interview given to SouthLive.
After Parole..
In the interview, the director opened up that he had planned to do this big budget film before Parole, but got pushed ahead due to date issue. Sharrath also added that he will start the works on this upcoming film after Parole. This upcoming film will be penned by a popular writer from Chennai.
Anushka Shetty
Well, as mentioned above, Anushka Shetty enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala. Her popularity increased with the Malayalam dubbed version of Arundhathi, which was a big success in Kerala as well. Later, her portrayal of Devasena in Baahubali too fetched her a lot of fans.
Parole
Meanwhile, Sharath Sandith's Parole is all set to hit the theatres. The film, which features Mammootty in the role of a character named Sakhavu Alex is gearing up to grace the big screens on April 05, 2018.
