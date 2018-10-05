 »   »   »  Mammootty To Be A Part Of Mohanlal's Odiyan In A Special Way?

Odiyan, the highly awaited Malayalam movie, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role, has been scheduled to grace the big screens in the month of December 2018. There is a whole lot of excitement surrounding this film, which has been directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. Now, certain rumours have been doing the rounds regarding this project, which is sure to push the excitement levels further.

Certain reports have been doing the rounds that mega star Mammootty is also a part of the project and that too in a special way. According to the reports that have surfaced, Mammootty might be narrating the introduction sequence of Odiyan. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same yet.

Earlier, Mammootty had lent his voice for an important narration in the Mohanlal starrer 1971 Beyond Borders, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017. Similarly, Mohanlal had also given a voice-over for the epic movie Pazhassi Raja, which starred Mammootty in the title role.

Meanwhile, the wait is on for the big arrival of the trailer of Odiyan. The much-awaited trailer will be coming out on October 11, 2018. It will be released through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal. At the same time, the trailer will be screened in the theatres in which Kayamkulam Kochunni will be playing.