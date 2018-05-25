 »   »   »  Mammootty-Biju Menon Team: A Look At The Best Movies Of The Less-talked About On-screen Combo!

Oru Maravathoor Kanavu

Mammootty played the lead role in Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, the superhit movie that paved way for the entry of Lal Jose, the film-maker. Mammootty played the role of Chandy in this movie, who comes to his brother's place to help him out. Biju Menon portrayed the role of younger brother and the chemistry between Mammootty and Biju Menon, as brothers, worked out pretty well.

Azhakiya Ravanan

Azhakiya Ravanan is a Malayalam film, which has a long lasting fan base. The film, directed by Kamal featured Mammootty in the lead role and he stole the show with his amazing performance as Shankar Das. It also had featured Biju Menon as an aspiring film-maker, in a role with negative shades. In fact, it was one of the first films in which both of them acted together and the movie is remembered by all.

Pattalam

There might be two opinions about the movie but it has to be said that Pattalam had some fine moments, especially from Mammootty-Biju Menon combo. Mammootty played the role of a senior army officer named Pattabhiraman and Biju Menon appeared as a junior, who is like a brotherly figure to Pattabhiraman. Pattalam has some fine lighter moments featuring Mammootty and Biju Menon, proving their amazing timing in combination sequences.

Daddy Cool

In Daddy Cool too, Mammootty and Biju Menon appeared as colleagues, but this time in police uniform. This film too, had its own moments with Mammootty, playing the role of a lazy police officer and Biju Menon appearing as a colleague who tries to bring him out of this attitude. Here again, Mammootty-Biju Menon combo did make an impact.