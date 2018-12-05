 »   »   »  Mammootty Finds a Place In Forbes India Celebrity 100 List!

At The 49th Spot

Mammootty has found a place in the top 50. In the list, the actor has been placed at the 49th spot. The list has been formulated based on the earnings of each actor in the year 2018. According to Forbes India, the earnings of Mammootty stands at 18 Crores.

At The Top Spot

Meanwhile, the list has been topped by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. It is for the third consecutive time that he is topping the list. According to Forbes India, his earnings stood at Rs 253.25 Crores.

The Only Malayalam Actor

The list has been dominated by the Bollywood celebrities and sports persons, most of the prominent names featuring in it. Importantly, Mammootty is the only Malayalam actor who has found a place in the Top 100 list.

South Indian Celebrities

Meanwhile, many other South Indian celebrities have also found a place in the list. It is Rajinikanth who leads among the souther celebrities and he has been placed at the 14th spot. Junior NTR, Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi, Kortala Siva etc., have also found a place in the top 50 list. Popular actress Nayanthara has also found a place in the Celebrity 100 List.