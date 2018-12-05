 »   »   »  Mammootty Finds a Place In Forbes India Celebrity 100 List!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood and an actor par excellence, is in fact one of the most busiest actors down the south. The actor has had a good number of releases in the year 2018 so far and there are some big promising projects in the pipeline as well. The year 2018 has indeed been a good one for Mammootty with the actor delivering a real big blockbuster in the form of Abrahaminte Santhathikal. Now, yet another big acheievement has come in the way of Mammootty. The actor has found a place in the Celebrity 100 List formulated by Forbes India. Read on to know more about the same here.
At The 49th Spot
Mammootty has found a place in the top 50. In the list, the actor has been placed at the 49th spot. The list has been formulated based on the earnings of each actor in the year 2018. According to Forbes India, the earnings of Mammootty stands at 18 Crores.
At The Top Spot
Meanwhile, the list has been topped by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. It is for the third consecutive time that he is topping the list. According to Forbes India, his earnings stood at Rs 253.25 Crores.
The Only Malayalam Actor
The list has been dominated by the Bollywood celebrities and sports persons, most of the prominent names featuring in it. Importantly, Mammootty is the only Malayalam actor who has found a place in the Top 100 list.
South Indian Celebrities
Meanwhile, many other South Indian celebrities have also found a place in the list. It is Rajinikanth who leads among the souther celebrities and he has been placed at the 14th spot. Junior NTR, Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi, Kortala Siva etc., have also found a place in the top 50 list. Popular actress Nayanthara has also found a place in the Celebrity 100 List.