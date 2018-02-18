 »   »   » Mammootty Injured During The Shoot Of Maamaankam?

The shooting of Maamaankam, the much awaited film of Mammootty, directed by debut film-maker Sajeev Pillai has already commenced and the actor has joined the sets of the movie.

Reportedly, Maamaankam is a big budget venture and this period movie will have some stunning actions sequences, including swordfight sequences and the team has roped in Jaik Stunts from Thailand for the action choreography of the sequences. Some of the stills from the sets in connection with the preparation of the action sequeneces did go viral on social media.



Meanwhile, certain reports have come out that Mammootty was injured during the shoot of a war sequence in this much awaited movie. The news regarding the same had appeared on a Facebook page in connection with the movie. Reportedly, Mammootty went on to continue with the shoot despite the injury. Reports also suggest that the injuries aren't serious.



At present, the shoot of the film is progressing in Mangalore where huge sets for the film have been constructed and the images of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.



Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast of the movie. According to the reports, Neeraj Madhav will be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie. Actor Dhruvan who debuted with the movie Queen has also been roped in for the movie.

