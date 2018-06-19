English
 Mammootty Is All Set To Stun You With Yet Another Mesmerizing Performance!

Mammootty Is All Set To Stun You With Yet Another Mesmerizing Performance!

    Mammootty has struck gold yet again with his most recent release Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is running to packed houses.. The film features a power-packed performance from the much loved star of Malayalam cinema, with the actor in Mammootty offering a big treat to the audiences. Earlier, he had won the appreciation of the audiences with his portrayal of the character Krishnakumar in his previous film Uncle, as well.

    Now, Mammootty is all set to stun one and all with yet another mesmerizing performance. Yes, we are talking about Mammootty's next movie in Tamil titled as Peranbu. Well, the movie has been in the much awaited list of all the followers of the actor. In the film, Mammootty essays the role of a character named Amudhan, who is a taxi driver. Meanwhile, certain other updates about this film have surfaced, which would further make you eager to watch this upcoming Mammootty starrer.

    Peranbu Screening In Shanghai

    Most recently, Peranbu, the Mammootty starrer, which has been directed by Raam had made its entry to another popular film festival. The much-awaited movie was screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival, which is one of the top film festivals in Asia.

    Applauses For The Movie...

    Earlier, director Raam, had took to his Twitter account to share a photo, which shows the amazing reaction of the crowd, after the movie's premiere at the Shanghai International Film Festival. According to the reports, Peranbu has met with extremely good reviews upon its first Asian premiere.

    Mammootty Shared The Images

    Meanwhile, Mammootty also took to his Facebook page to share a few images in which the team Peranbu could be seen celebrating the success of Peranbu, after its premiere. Along with Raam, child artist Saadhna and producer PL Thenappan had also attended the function.

    The International Premiere..

    Meanwhile, Peranbu had already made its international premiere, early this year. The Mammootty starrer had premiered at the International Film Festival Of Rotterdam held in the month of January 2018 and it had fetched a whole lot of positive reviews.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 15:34 [IST]
