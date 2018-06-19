 »   »   »  Mammootty Is All Set To Stun You With Yet Another Mesmerizing Performance!

Peranbu Screening In Shanghai

Most recently, Peranbu, the Mammootty starrer, which has been directed by Raam had made its entry to another popular film festival. The much-awaited movie was screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival, which is one of the top film festivals in Asia.

Reaction of the crowd after Asian Premiere of #Peranbu at the Shanghai international film festival. pic.twitter.com/FpsSJOzxDV — Ram (@Director_Ram) June 17, 2018

Applauses For The Movie...

Earlier, director Raam, had took to his Twitter account to share a photo, which shows the amazing reaction of the crowd, after the movie's premiere at the Shanghai International Film Festival. According to the reports, Peranbu has met with extremely good reviews upon its first Asian premiere.

Mammootty Shared The Images

Meanwhile, Mammootty also took to his Facebook page to share a few images in which the team Peranbu could be seen celebrating the success of Peranbu, after its premiere. Along with Raam, child artist Saadhna and producer PL Thenappan had also attended the function.

The International Premiere..

Meanwhile, Peranbu had already made its international premiere, early this year. The Mammootty starrer had premiered at the International Film Festival Of Rotterdam held in the month of January 2018 and it had fetched a whole lot of positive reviews.