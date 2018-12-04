 »   »   »  Mammootty Joins Mohanlal's Odiyan & The Malayalam Movie Audiences Are Indeed Overjoyed

Odiyan will be hitting the big screens on december 14, 2018 and now, a big update regarding the film has surfaced. Earlier, unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds that Mammootty will also be a part of this big budget project as a narrator and those reports have turned out to be true.

Mammootty has donned the hat of a narrator in this upcoming Mohanlal starrer and the Megastar completed the narration for the film recently. Director VA Shrikumar Menon himself took to his official Facebook page to reveal the same. He thanked Mammootty for the same and mentioned that it is a dream come true moment for the the entire team. He has also sent out a photo taken from the dubbing studio. Take a look at the Facebook post of VA Shrikumar Menon here..

Well, all the fans of Mammootty and Mohanlal are indeed overjoyed upon hearing the news of Mammootty's association with Mohanlal's Odiyan. The Facebook post of VA Shrikumar Menon in connection with the same has already crossed 10K Likes.

It is not for the first time that Mammootty is donning the role of a narrator for a Mohanlal starrer. Earlier, he had given the narration for the movie 1971 Beyond Borders. Similarly, Mohanlal had also donned the hat of a narrator for the Mammootty starrer Keralavarma Pazhassi Raja.