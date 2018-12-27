 »   »   »  Mammootty Joins The Shoot Of This Much Awaited Movie!

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming movie Pathinettam Padi, had come up with a big announcement that Megastar Mammootty will also be a part of this upcoming big movie in a special role. Pathinettam Padi is being directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan and the film is being produced under the banner August Cinemas.

According to the latest reports, Mammootty has joined the shoot of this upcoming movie. Reports suggest that Mammootty joined the sets of the movie yesterday (December 26, 2018). At the same time, a few leaked stills from the location of the film has been doing the rounds on social media in which the actor is seen sporting a ponytail, for the character in the movie.

Reportedly, Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named John Abraham Palackal in this much awaited movie. Reports suggest that it is an extended cameo appearance but a crucial role in this movie. Earlier, the makers had revealed a rough character sketch of John Abraham Palackal.

Pathinettam Padi has its script penned by Shankar Ramakrishnan. There are reports doing the rounds that a few other stars will also be seen essaying guest roles in the movie. Pathinettam Padi features a group of youngsters and newcomers in the lead roles. Further details regarding the movie are being awaited.