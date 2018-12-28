 »   »   »  Mammootty and Joshiy Are Gearing Up To Join Hands For An Upcoming Movie?

Certain speculations have been doing the rounds regarding one of the upcoming projects of Megastar Mammootty, which are sure to leave the fans of the much loved actor thrilled. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Mammootty and Joshiy are gearing up to team up for an upcoming movie.

If reports are to be believed, this upcoming Mammootty-joshiy movie will have its script penned by writer Sajeev Pazhoor, who had earlier penned the script of the highly acclaimed movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which had hit the big screens in the year 2017.

At the same time, the reports doing the rounds also suggest that the film will be produced under the banner of Urvashi theatres, who had produced Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding any of these yet.

Mammootty and Joshiy form one among the superhit actor-director combos of the Malayalam film industry. They have delivered some of the biggest hits of the Malayalam film industry and have worked together in above 30 movies.

Mammootty and Joshiy's previous film together wasTenty-20, which had graced the big screens back in the year 2008. The film had featured all the prominent stars of the Malayalam film industry in important roles. The movie was a tremendous success at the box office. Joshiy's previous film to hit the theatres was Laila O Laila, which graced the big screens in 2015.