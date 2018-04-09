 »   »   » Mammootty Marks His Big Arrival On Instagram In Style!

Officially Verified

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of Mammootty has been officially verified. The actor's official Instagram page has already crossed 1 Lakh followers mark. The number of followers is increasing at a fast pace and it is all set to touch the 1.5 Lakhs mark.

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty) on Apr 6, 2018 at 12:00am PDT

The First Post

Mammootty starrer Parole had hit the theatres on April 06, 2018. The actor shared a poster of this film, directed by Sharrath Sandith and that was the introductory post of his official Instagram account and it has fetched a good number of likes.

Yatra First Look A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty) on Apr 7, 2018 at 12:17am PDT

The New Posters Of Yathra

Meanwhile, Mammootty also shared the new posters of his upcoming Telugu movie Yathra. The actor shared the theme poster as well as the first look poster of this upcoming movie, to be directed by Mahi Raghav. The shoot of the film has commenced today (April 09, 2018).

Most Followed Mollywood Celebrity(Male) On Instagram

Interestingly, it is Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan who is the most followed Mollywood celebrity (Male) on Instagram. The actor has over 2 Million followers on Instagram. Mohanlal too has an official Instagram account and he has approximately 7.96 Lakhs followers.