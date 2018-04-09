 »   »   » Mammootty Marks His Big Arrival On Instagram In Style!

Related Articles
Mammootty has never shied away from being an active participant on social media platforms. The Megastar of Mollywood is especially active on Facebook and he is one among the most liked Mollywood celebrities on Facebook. The official Facebook page of Mammootty has above 3.7 Million Likes.
Meanwhile, Instagram, which is a platform giving due importance to photo and video sharing, has found prominence in the celebrity circles. Many of the top Mollywood celebrities have an official account on Instagram. Now, here is a big news for all as Mammootty has marked his big arrival on Instagram. The much loved star of the Malayalam film industry joined instagram 2 days ago and he has got a grand welcome from the social media users.
Officially Verified
Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of Mammootty has been officially verified. The actor's official Instagram page has already crossed 1 Lakh followers mark. The number of followers is increasing at a fast pace and it is all set to touch the 1.5 Lakhs mark.
The First Post
Mammootty starrer Parole had hit the theatres on April 06, 2018. The actor shared a poster of this film, directed by Sharrath Sandith and that was the introductory post of his official Instagram account and it has fetched a good number of likes.
The New Posters Of Yathra
Meanwhile, Mammootty also shared the new posters of his upcoming Telugu movie Yathra. The actor shared the theme poster as well as the first look poster of this upcoming movie, to be directed by Mahi Raghav. The shoot of the film has commenced today (April 09, 2018).
Most Followed Mollywood Celebrity(Male) On Instagram
Interestingly, it is Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan who is the most followed Mollywood celebrity (Male) on Instagram. The actor has over 2 Million followers on Instagram. Mohanlal too has an official Instagram account and he has approximately 7.96 Lakhs followers.
