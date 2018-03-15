 »   »   » Mammootty & Midhun Manuel Thomas To Team Up For Kottayam Kunjachan 2!

The Big Announcement

Well, this one came as a big surprise to the entire Malayalam film audiences. Yesterday, Megastar Mammootty took to his Facebook account to send out a poster of Kottayam Kunjachan 2 and thus confirming that the sequel of the film is on its way. At the same time, the official announcement regarding the film was also made during the 100th day celebration of Aadu 2.



Midhun Manuel Thomas

Midhun Manuel Thomas, who recently delivered the blockbuster movie Aadu 2 will be helming this much awaited project. The young film-maker of Mollywood took to Facebook to express his excitement and happiness on directing this big project.



Friday Film House With Mammootty

Kottayam Kunjachan 2 will be produced by popular actor-producer Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House. Interestingly, this will be the first association of the popular production banner and Mammootty.



Dulquer Salmaan About Kottayam Kunjachan 2

Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood seems to be quite excited with the comeback of this much celebrated character. The actor took to Facebook to send out the poster of the movie and also wrote a few words, which included a classic dialogue from the film.

