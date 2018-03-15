English
 »   »   » Mammootty & Midhun Manuel Thomas To Team Up For Kottayam Kunjachan 2!

Mammootty & Midhun Manuel Thomas To Team Up For Kottayam Kunjachan 2!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

In the year 1990, there came a top entertainer, which rightly did set the cash registers ringing at the box office to emerge as a big blockbuster. Yes, we are talking about Mammootty's Kottayam Kunjachan, which was a trendsetter back then. The film, directed by Suresh Babu, had its script penned by Dennis Joseph.

Mammootty excelled in the title role of Kottayam Kunjachan and it still remains one of the most celebrated characters of the actor. The character was laced with comedy and mass elements in the right proportions and is still one of the finest 'Achayan' characters ever seen in Malayalam films. Now, here is a big news for all the fans of Kottayam Kunjachan.

The Big Announcement

Well, this one came as a big surprise to the entire Malayalam film audiences. Yesterday, Megastar Mammootty took to his Facebook account to send out a poster of Kottayam Kunjachan 2 and thus confirming that the sequel of the film is on its way. At the same time, the official announcement regarding the film was also made during the 100th day celebration of Aadu 2.

Midhun Manuel Thomas

Midhun Manuel Thomas, who recently delivered the blockbuster movie Aadu 2 will be helming this much awaited project. The young film-maker of Mollywood took to Facebook to express his excitement and happiness on directing this big project.

Friday Film House With Mammootty

Kottayam Kunjachan 2 will be produced by popular actor-producer Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House. Interestingly, this will be the first association of the popular production banner and Mammootty.

Dulquer Salmaan About Kottayam Kunjachan 2

Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood seems to be quite excited with the comeback of this much celebrated character. The actor took to Facebook to send out the poster of the movie and also wrote a few words, which included a classic dialogue from the film.

Read more about: mammootty kottayam kunjachan 2
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat