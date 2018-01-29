 »   »   » Mammootty And Mohanlal To Come Together For Rajinikanth's 2.0?

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two big superstars of the Malayalam film industry are among the most revered talents of the Indian film industry. They are more than just stars and as we all know, they are actors par excellence.

Both Mammootty and Mohanlal belong to the big league of actors of the South Indian film industry like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan. Now, here is an exciting piece of information for all of their fans.

As we all know, Rajinikanth's next big release will be 2.0, the sequel to the blockbuster movie Enthiran, directed by Shankar. Now, there are certain rumours doing the rounds that Mammootty and Mohanlal might come together for Rajinikanth's 20. But how? Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..