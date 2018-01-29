 »   »   » Mammootty And Mohanlal To Come Together For Rajinikanth's 2.0?

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two big superstars of the Malayalam film industry are among the most revered talents of the Indian film industry. They are more than just stars and as we all know, they are actors par excellence.
Both Mammootty and Mohanlal belong to the big league of actors of the South Indian film industry like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan. Now, here is an exciting piece of information for all of their fans.
As we all know, Rajinikanth's next big release will be 2.0, the sequel to the blockbuster movie Enthiran, directed by Shankar. Now, there are certain rumours doing the rounds that Mammootty and Mohanlal might come together for Rajinikanth's 20. But how? Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
2.0's Teaser..
The teaser of 2.0 is being hugely awaited by the Indian film audiences. The audiences are looking forward for the big arrival of the teaser, which by all means would be nothing less than splendid. If reports are to be believed, a big teaser launch ceremony is being planned.
Mammootty & Mohanlal
If reports are to be believed, Mammootty & Mohanlal will also be the big guests present for the teaser launch ceremony of 2.0. Reports are also doing the rounds that Chiranjeevi might also grace the function. No official confirmation has been made regarding any of these.
Updates On The Teaser
Recently, Shankar took to social media to give a few updates regarding the much awaited teaser. He has written that the teaser works are progressing and it involves a lot of CG. There are also reports doing the rounds that the teaser might release after mid-February.
2.0 In Kerala
2.0 is one of the most awaited film among the Malayalam film audiences, as well. According to the reports, the Kerala theatrical rights of the film have already been sold and popular production banner has bagged the rights for a record price.