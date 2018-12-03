 »   »   »  Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan In A Single Frame; Nothing Less Than Sheer Majesticness!

The Majestic Frame

A picture featuring these legends of Indian cinema has been doing the rounds on social media. Going by the reports, this picture was taken during the 25th Year Celebrations of Asianet. In this picture, you could see Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and Star India Managing Director Madhavan.

The Trio

As mentioned above, it is always a sheer pleasure to see these three legends together in a single frame. Apart from being big superstars, they are fantastic actors who have won a good number of National Film Awards so far.

Earlier Occasions

Even in the past, we have seen these three legends coming together sharing the big stage. One among those occasions was during the 100 Year celebration of Indian cinema celebrated by the Malayalam film industry. This is a click taken during the big occasion.

Kamal Haasan's 50 Years In Cinema

At the same time, the two big superstar's of Malayalam cinema were also present for the celebrations held in the year 2009, in connection with Kamal Haasan completing 50 Years in cinema.

Kamal Haasan

Well, Kamal Haasan is not an alien to Malayalam films and his association with Mollywood dates back to the 1970s. He has also been an active presence in many of the Malayalam film related events. Most recently, he had appeared in the Asianet Film Awards 2018 as a special guest.