 »   »   »  Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan In A Single Frame; Nothing Less Than Sheer Majesticness!

Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan In A Single Frame; Nothing Less Than Sheer Majesticness!

    It is always a pleasure to see Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Big M's of Mollywood, who are also thick friends together in a single frame. Many a times we have seen these two fabulous actors sharing the same stage for many occasions. What if Kamal Haasan also joins them? Wouldn't that be a sensational picture and an amazing moment for the audiences. Well, something of that sorts happened recently and the pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. Read on to know more about the same here.

    The Majestic Frame

    A picture featuring these legends of Indian cinema has been doing the rounds on social media. Going by the reports, this picture was taken during the 25th Year Celebrations of Asianet. In this picture, you could see Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and Star India Managing Director Madhavan.

    The Trio

    As mentioned above, it is always a sheer pleasure to see these three legends together in a single frame. Apart from being big superstars, they are fantastic actors who have won a good number of National Film Awards so far.

    Earlier Occasions

    Even in the past, we have seen these three legends coming together sharing the big stage. One among those occasions was during the 100 Year celebration of Indian cinema celebrated by the Malayalam film industry. This is a click taken during the big occasion.

    Kamal Haasan's 50 Years In Cinema

    At the same time, the two big superstar's of Malayalam cinema were also present for the celebrations held in the year 2009, in connection with Kamal Haasan completing 50 Years in cinema.

    Kamal Haasan

    Well, Kamal Haasan is not an alien to Malayalam films and his association with Mollywood dates back to the 1970s. He has also been an active presence in many of the Malayalam film related events. Most recently, he had appeared in the Asianet Film Awards 2018 as a special guest.

    At the same time, the 25th year Celebrations of Asianet was also attended by other top celebrities of Mollywood. Well, the audiences are indeed waiting to see the show on the miniscreen.

    Read more about: mammootty mohanlal kamal haasan
    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 17:59 [IST]
