 »   »   »  Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan In A Single Frame; Nothing Less Than Sheer Majesticness!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Speeding Car Rams Into Shop In Delhi’s Busy Shakarpur Market [CCTV Video]
-
- Interesting Facts About December
- SBI Offers Free ATM Transaction To These A/c Holders — Are You Eligible?
- Car Sales Report November 2018: Decline In Four-Wheeler Sales During Festive Season
- Samsung Galaxy S10 To Feature A Different Display Hole
- India Vs Australia ODI — We've To Bat As A Single Unit, Says Cheteshwar Pujara
- Unseen Pics From Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Party — Couple Gets Goofy & Click Photos
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural Heritage
It is always a pleasure to see Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Big M's of Mollywood, who are also thick friends together in a single frame. Many a times we have seen these two fabulous actors sharing the same stage for many occasions. What if Kamal Haasan also joins them? Wouldn't that be a sensational picture and an amazing moment for the audiences. Well, something of that sorts happened recently and the pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. Read on to know more about the same here.
The Majestic Frame
A picture featuring these legends of Indian cinema has been doing the rounds on social media. Going by the reports, this picture was taken during the 25th Year Celebrations of Asianet. In this picture, you could see Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and Star India Managing Director Madhavan.
The Trio
As mentioned above, it is always a sheer pleasure to see these three legends together in a single frame. Apart from being big superstars, they are fantastic actors who have won a good number of National Film Awards so far.
Earlier Occasions
Even in the past, we have seen these three legends coming together sharing the big stage. One among those occasions was during the 100 Year celebration of Indian cinema celebrated by the Malayalam film industry. This is a click taken during the big occasion.
Kamal Haasan's 50 Years In Cinema
At the same time, the two big superstar's of Malayalam cinema were also present for the celebrations held in the year 2009, in connection with Kamal Haasan completing 50 Years in cinema.
Kamal Haasan
Well, Kamal Haasan is not an alien to Malayalam films and his association with Mollywood dates back to the 1970s. He has also been an active presence in many of the Malayalam film related events. Most recently, he had appeared in the Asianet Film Awards 2018 as a special guest.
At the same time, the 25th year Celebrations of Asianet was also attended by other top celebrities of Mollywood. Well, the audiences are indeed waiting to see the show on the miniscreen.