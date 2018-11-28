English
 »   »   »  Mammootty & Mohanlal To Launch The Next Movie Of Jayaram!

Mammootty & Mohanlal To Launch The Next Movie Of Jayaram!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jayaram has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty and one among them is the movie titled as Grand Father, which will be directed by young film-maker Aneesh Anwar. Now, according to the latest reports the shoot of the film is gearing up to commence soon.

    The Pooja ceremony of this upcoming movie will be held on December 3, 2018. Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Big M's of the Malayalam film industry, will jointly light the lamp and mark the beginning of the movie.

    Mammootty & Mohanlal To Launch The Next Movie Of Jayaram!

    Jayaram himself took to his Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the same. The pooja ceremony will be held on Monday(December 3, 2018) at 10 AM. Take a look at the Facebook post of Jayaram here..

    Reportedly, the shoot of Grand Father will commence on December 10, 2018. Grand Father is the fifth directorial venture of film-maker Aneesh Anwar after Mullamottum Munthiricharum, Zachariyayude Garbhanikal, Kumbasaram and Basheerinte Premalekhanam. It is for the first time that the director is teaming up with Jayaram.

    Popular actress Divya Pillai will be seen essaying the role of one among the leading ladies in the film. Kuttandan Marpappa fame Surabhi Santhosh is also a part of the star cast. Further details regarding rest of the star cast are being eagerly awaited. Meanwhile, Jayaram's next release will be Lonappante Mamodeesa, which has been directed by Leo Thaddeus.

    Read more about: mammootty mohanlal jayaram
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue