 Mammootty and Mohanlal Mourn The Death Of Veteran Kannada Actor Ambareesh!




    The entire South Indian film fraternity has been left saddened upon hearing about the demise of veteran Kannada actor Ambareesh. The much loved star of Kannada Cinema breathed his last at around 10:15 AM in Bengaluru yesterday (November 24, 2018) after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

    

    Ambareesh has acted in just a Malayalam movie but he was a dear friend to the top celebrities of Mollywood. The Big M's of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal, did share a good rapport with the big star of Kannada cinema.

    Both the superstars of Mollywood took to their social media pages to mourn the death of veteran actor Ambareesh and sent out notes remembering the much loved actor.
    Mohanlal wrote a note remembering Ambareesh, whom he considered as a dear friend and a brother. Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal here..

    Mammootty has sent out a heartfelt note remembering his close friend Ambareesh. The actor has remembered the "Madras Days" when their friendship grew and how they maintained the same rapport later on. Interestingly, Ambareesh had played the lead role in the Kannada remake of Mammootty's superhit movie New Delhi, which was a success in Kannada as well. Take a look at the Facebook post of Mammootty here.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 14:53 [IST]
