 Mammootty-Mohanlal Movie That Got Dropped; The Director Reveals The Exact Reason!

Mammootty-Mohanlal Movie That Got Dropped; The Director Reveals The Exact Reason!

By
    It was back in the year 2014 when reports came in that the much loved superstars of Mollywood, Mammootty & Mohanlal, would soon team up for a movie yet again and the film will be helmed by none other than the top film-maker Shaji Kailas, who has delivered a good number of hits in the past with the superstars. Moreover, reports also had come in that the film will have its script penned by superhit writers like Ranjith and Renji Panicker

    Expectations were indeed sky high on such a mammoth project. But later, the project didn't happen and various unconfirmed reports popped up behind the reasons for the project not to commence. Most recently, the director Shaji Kailas himself took to his official Facebook page to clear the air and squash all those rumours.

    The film-maker opened up that he has been hearing a whole lot of speculations doing the rounds regarding the Mammootty-Mohanlal project that was planned 4 years ago. He has mentioned that it was because of the date clashes of the the superstars as well as the busy schedule of Ranjith and Renji Panicker that the team decided to drop the project. He has also asked the audiences not to pay heed to the unwanted speculations. He has mentioned he respects everyone and has also apologised if anybody was hurt because of him.

    Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Shaji Kailas here...

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
