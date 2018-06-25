English
 »   »   »  Mammootty, Mohanlal & Other Celebrities At AMMA General Body Meeting 2018!

Mammootty, Mohanlal & Other Celebrities At AMMA General Body Meeting 2018!

Posted By:
    On June 24, 2018, most of the top celebrities of the Malayalam film industry, came under a single roof for the AMMA General Body Meeting 2018, which was held at a private hotel in Kochi. Needless to say, the function was a starry affair. Right from senior actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal and Jayaram to the younger generation of actors like Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese etc., many of them were present for the AMMA General Body Meeting 2018. These celebrities also took to their official Facebook pages to share the pictures taken during the event. Keep scrolling down to know more.

    A Groupfie Posted By Mammootty

    Mammootty had posted a groupfie on his official Facebook page and it is filled with sheer awesomeness. Along with Mammootty, you can see Mohanlal, Jayaram, Siddique, Kunchacko Boban, Mukesh, Manoj K Jayan and Poojappura Radhakrishnan.

    The New Committee

    Popular actor Aju Varghese, who is a part of the new executive committee had posted two pictures through his official Facebook page. The first picture features the entire members of AMMA who had attended the function whereas the second one has the new office bearers of AMMA.

    Sunny Wayne With Asif Ali

    Here is another selfie that Sunny Wayne had posted on his official Facebook page. In this picture, you can see Sunny Wayne along with actor Asif Ali.

    A Groupfie Of The Younger Lot!

    In this picture posted by Sunny Wayne, you can see the actor along with Mythili, Jayasurya, Asif Ali, Sudheer Karamana and Jacob Gregory.

    With Mammootty

    Sunny Wayne also posted a picture in which he could be seen along with Mammootty. The picture clicked by actor-director Vineeth Kumar, also features Mythili, Abu Salim and Jacob Gregory.

    With Mohanlal

    Here is another picture taken by Vineeth Kumar, along with Mohanlal. The photo posted by Sunny Wayne through his official Facebook page also features the actor himself, Kunjan, Jacob Gregory and others.

    Jayasurya With Mammootty & Others

    This one was posted by Jayasurya on his official Facebook page. The groupfie is indeed a rich one and you can see Mammootty, Aju Varghese, Jayaram, Vijay Menon, Irshad, Thesni Khan and Ponnama Babu posing for it, while the others are seen in the background.

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
