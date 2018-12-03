English
Mammootty, Mohanlal And Other Mollywood Celebrities Attend Arjun Ashokan's Wedding Reception!

    Popular young Malayalam actor Arjun Ashokan, who is the son of actor Harisree Ashokan, has entered the wedlock. Arjun Ashokan tied the knot with Nikitha Ganesh, in a function which was held yesterday (December 02, 2018) morning in Kochi. Earlier, the engagement ceremony of the couple was held on October 21, 2018.

    The couple also organized a big reception for their near and dear ones yesterday (December 03, 2018). The wedding reception, which was held in Kochi was attended by the top celebrities of the Malayalam film industry. Take a look at some of the pictures from the wedding reception of Arjun Ashokan and Nikitha.

    Mammootty, Mukesh & Others

    Mammootty made it a point to attend the wedding reception held in Kochi and wish the couple on the big occasion. In the above picture you could see Mammootty, Harisree Ashokan, Mukesh, Johny and others along with the couple.

    Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor, Jagadeesh & Others

    Mohanlal too was present for the big occasion and convey his wishes to the couple. In the above picture, you could see, Mohanlal, Harisree Ashokan, Antony Perumbavoor, Jagadessh etc., along with the couple.

    Arjun Asokan & Nikhitha

    For the wedding reception, Arjun Ashokan opted to wear a blue coloured two-piece suit whereas the bride Nikhitha was seen in a specially designed silver coloured gown.

    The Friends

    Here is another picture of the couple along with the close friends from the film industry. You could see popular actor Asif Ali, director Mridul Nair, actor Balu Varghese etc., in this picture.

    Other Celebrities Who Attended The Event

    The wedding reception was also attended by other top celebrities of the industry. Young superstar Dulquer Salmaan was present for the big occasion. Popular actors like Jayaram, Kunchacko Boban etc., also attended the event.

    Johny Antony With The Couple

    Popular film-maker Johny Antony, who has worked with Harisree Ashokan in a good number of films, also attended the wedding reception of Arjun Ashokan and Nikitha.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 11:39 [IST]
