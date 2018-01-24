 »   »   » RECAP! Mammootty, Mohanlal & Other Malayalam Actors Who Set The Box Office On Fire In 2017!

Mammootty

Mammootty led the race with some big hits, which did set the cash registers ringing at the box office.His first release of the year, The Great Father, went on to cross the 50-Crore mark at the box office and gave him a perfect start to the years. Masterpiece, the film which hit the theatres during the end of the year also did set the box office on fire and reportedly crossed the 40-Crore mark. Pullikkaran Staraa enjoyed a decent run in the theatres whereas Puthan Panam disappointed.

Box Office - Above 100 Crores

Mohanlal

Mohanlal had 4 major releases and the top grosser among them was Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which grossed above 50-Crores at the box office. His films Velipadinte Pusthakam and Villain also went on to do a decent business at the box office and the movies garnered a huge opening. But, the fact remains that more was expected from them.

Box Office - Above 100 Crores

Dileep

Dileep proved his box office mettle yet again with the big success of Ramaleela, which had hit the theatres during the Pooja season of 2017. Going by the reports, the Dileep starrer fetched above 80 Crores at the box office and emerging as one of the top grossers of the year. Georgettan's Pooram was the actor's other release of the year.

Box Office - Above 90 Crores

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan proved that he is the most popular young actor around in Mollywood, with the phenomenal openings at the box office that his films received. With 2 blockbusters (Jomonte Suviseshangal and Parava) and a super hit (Comrade In America), the young actor continued his amazing tryst with big hits at the box office.

Box Office - Above 80 Crores

Prithviraj

Prithviraj got yet another ticket to the 50-Crore club with Ezra, which emerged as a big success at the box office. His later releases of the year, apart from Adam Joan which tasted a success at the box office, couldn't recreate the same magic in the theatres.

Box Office - Above 70 Crores

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil came up with 4 movies, including a Tamil movie and the actor and the star in him definitely rose to newer heights. He was an integral part of the blockbuster movie Take Off and did steal the show with the superhit film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Role Models, the other release of the actor had a fine start but couldn't sustain in the later days.

Box Office - Above 50 Crores

Jayasurya

In fact, it was towards the end of year that Jayasurya proved his amazing star power at the box office with back-to-back hits, in the form of Punyalan Private Limited and Aadu 2. The latter is still doing a big business in the theatres and is sure to fetch more.

Box Office - Above 40 Crores

Nivin Pauly

In comparison to 2016, the year 2017 wasn't that fruitful one for Nivin Pauly. The actor had 3 major releases and he tasted a big success in the form of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which enjoyed a fine run in the theatres. Sakhavu minted average collections whereas Richie failed to make an impact.

Box Office - Above 35 Crores