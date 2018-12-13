 »   »   »  Mammootty and Mohanlal's Special Bond; Here Is What Antony Perumbavoor Has To Say!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- KCR Takes Oath As Telangana Chief Minister
-
- Nissan Kicks Review — KICK-starting A New Statement Among Five-Seater SUVs
- Petrol Price Increased For The First Time In Nearly Two Months
- India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Preview, Where To Watch, Timing, Squads & More
- Things To Know About The World's Quad Camera Smartphone
- Patiala — The Princely State Of Punjab
- Inside Pics From Isha's Wedding: Ash-Aaradhya Pose For A Pic
- She Sits In The Lake For The Entire Day — Here's Why!
Mammootty and Mohanlal are the two pillars of the Malayalam film industry and the camarederie that these two big stars of Mollywood share is really special. They have remained the best of friends ever since their entry to the film inudstry. In fact, the close friendship that they share is definitely the best example of the good relationship that the actors of the Malayalam film industry enjoy. They have maintained their frienship over the years, which is probably unseen between the big stars of any other film industry. In a recent interview given to OnManorama, popular film producer Antony Perumbavoor had talked about the special bond that Mammootty and Mohanlal share. Read on to know more about the same here.
When Mohanlal & Pranav Mohanlal Visited Mammootty's House
As you all know, Pranav Mohanlal had visited Mammootty to seek his blessings before the release of his debut venture Aadhi. Antony Perumbavoor opened up about the same in the interview. "It was Lal sir who said that all of us should visit Mammookka (actor Mammootty) at his home to seek blessings before the release of the maiden movie of Appu (Pranav) acted.", he was quoted as saying by Onmanorama.
Mammootty Stood With Mohanlal During The Tough Times
Antony Perumbavoor also opened up the support that Mammootty has been giving them. "None has stood with us and supported us like Mammookka did during all the hard times We definitely feel strong and courageous, knowing that Mammookka is there for us on the other side", he was quoted as saying by OnManorama.
Like The Elest Member Of The Family
In the interview, Antony Perumbavoor has also mentioned that Mammootty is like the eldest member of the family and he would always give the right advices for them. He also mentioned that Mammootty would express his disagreements as well in an open and loving manner.
The Good Friends
Once again, their good friendship has turned out be the talk of the town. This morning, we saw Mammootty launching the teaser of Mohanlal's upcoming movie Lucifer through his official Facebook page and this did win the hearts of the audiences as well as the fans of both the stars.