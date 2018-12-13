English
 »   »   »  Mammootty and Mohanlal's Special Bond; Here Is What Antony Perumbavoor Has To Say!

Mammootty and Mohanlal's Special Bond; Here Is What Antony Perumbavoor Has To Say!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mammootty and Mohanlal are the two pillars of the Malayalam film industry and the camarederie that these two big stars of Mollywood share is really special. They have remained the best of friends ever since their entry to the film inudstry. In fact, the close friendship that they share is definitely the best example of the good relationship that the actors of the Malayalam film industry enjoy. They have maintained their frienship over the years, which is probably unseen between the big stars of any other film industry.  In a recent interview given to OnManorama, popular film producer Antony Perumbavoor had talked about the special bond that Mammootty and Mohanlal share. Read on to know more about the same here.

    When Mohanlal & Pranav Mohanlal Visited Mammootty's House

    As you all know, Pranav Mohanlal had visited Mammootty to seek his blessings before the release of his debut venture Aadhi. Antony Perumbavoor opened up about the same in the interview. "It was Lal sir who said that all of us should visit Mammookka (actor Mammootty) at his home to seek blessings before the release of the maiden movie of Appu (Pranav) acted.", he was quoted as saying by Onmanorama.

    Mammootty Stood With Mohanlal During The Tough Times

    Antony Perumbavoor also opened up the support that Mammootty has been giving them. "None has stood with us and supported us like Mammookka did during all the hard times We definitely feel strong and courageous, knowing that Mammookka is there for us on the other side", he was quoted as saying by OnManorama.

    Like The Elest Member Of The Family

    In the interview, Antony Perumbavoor has also mentioned that Mammootty is like the eldest member of the family and he would always give the right advices for them. He also mentioned that Mammootty would express his disagreements as well in an open and loving manner.

    The Good Friends

    Once again, their good friendship has turned out be the talk of the town. This morning, we saw Mammootty launching the teaser of Mohanlal's upcoming movie Lucifer through his official Facebook page and this did win the hearts of the audiences as well as the fans of both the stars.

    Read more about: mammootty mohanlal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue