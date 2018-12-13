 »   »   »  Mammootty and Mohanlal's Special Bond; Here Is What Antony Perumbavoor Has To Say!

When Mohanlal & Pranav Mohanlal Visited Mammootty's House

As you all know, Pranav Mohanlal had visited Mammootty to seek his blessings before the release of his debut venture Aadhi. Antony Perumbavoor opened up about the same in the interview. "It was Lal sir who said that all of us should visit Mammookka (actor Mammootty) at his home to seek blessings before the release of the maiden movie of Appu (Pranav) acted.", he was quoted as saying by Onmanorama.

Mammootty Stood With Mohanlal During The Tough Times

Antony Perumbavoor also opened up the support that Mammootty has been giving them. "None has stood with us and supported us like Mammookka did during all the hard times We definitely feel strong and courageous, knowing that Mammookka is there for us on the other side", he was quoted as saying by OnManorama.

Like The Elest Member Of The Family

In the interview, Antony Perumbavoor has also mentioned that Mammootty is like the eldest member of the family and he would always give the right advices for them. He also mentioned that Mammootty would express his disagreements as well in an open and loving manner.

The Good Friends

Once again, their good friendship has turned out be the talk of the town. This morning, we saw Mammootty launching the teaser of Mohanlal's upcoming movie Lucifer through his official Facebook page and this did win the hearts of the audiences as well as the fans of both the stars.