 »   »   » Mammootty And Nayanthara To Team Up Once Again?

Upcoming Biopic..

Reports have been doing the rounds that Mammootty has been approached to play the lead role in the upcoming biopic of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajashekhar Reddy. Reportedly, this upcoming Telugu movie has been titled as Yathra.

Nayanthara In Yathra?

Now, certain rumours have surfaced regarding this upcoming project. If reports are to be believed, actress Nayanthara, who is equally popular in Telugu film industry, has been approached to play an important role in the movie. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.

Mammootty & Nayanthara's Previous Film

Mammootty & Nayanthara had previously teamed up for the movie Puthiya Niyamam, which was Nayanthara's previous film in Malayalam as well. The movie, directed by AK Saajan was high on performances and the movie emerged as a moderate success at the box office.

More About The Biopic..

Reportedly, this upcoming biopic will be scripted & directed by Telugu film-maker Mahi Raghav. Recently, reports had surfaced that the makers of the film had met Mammootty to talk more about the project.

Mammootty's Next Venture

Meanwhile, Mammootty is at present busy with the works of his upcoming film Abrahaminte Santhathikal. Let us wait for an official announcement from the side of the maker to get a clear picture about this upcoming biopic.