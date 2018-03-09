 »   »   » This Cute Pic Of Mammootty With A Bunch Of School Kids Is A Must See!

Mammootty With School Kids

A couple of hours ago, Mammootty, took to Facebook to send out a picture, that features him along with a bunch of school kids. Mammootty and the cute little kids with whom he is seated, will definitely steal your hearts and the picture has gone viral on Facebook.

A Big Hit

As mentioned above, this picture of Mammootty has become a big hit on social media, with the photo receiving a good number of shares and likes. Comments are also pouring in for the picture, with the audiences going gaga over this lovely picture of the Megastar.

Meanwhile, some of the celebrities also poster this cute little picture on their respective Facebook pages..

Dulquer Salmaan About This Picture

Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan who really loved this picture of the day, posted the same on his official Facebook page. The photo also had a caption, which was read as 'Awwwww !! Haha I love this 😘😘👏🏻👏🏻 #vappichi #coolestever #fav #forgenerations #smilinghisheartout #love #thelittles #maryamsbestie'

Sunny Wayne

Sunny Wayne, the young actor of Malayalam cinema, was also blown away by this latest picture posted by Mammootty. The actor posted the picture on his official Facebook page and captioned it as "Such a cute pic!!! Lov mammokka!!!😘😘"