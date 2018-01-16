 »   »   » Mammootty & Peter Hein To Team Up Soon?

The year 2018 has started off with a bang for Mammootty with the good run of Masterpiece and he is all set to enthrall the audiences with the first release of his in 2018, Street Lights.
Meanwhile, a lot of reports have been doing the rounds regarding some of the upcoming projects of Mammootty, which assure that Mammootty will have a busy 2018 with a good number of films planning to grace the screens.
Now, certain reports have surfaced regarding yet another project of Mammootty. More importantly, speculations are rife that this film will mark the union of well-renowned action director Peter Hein and Mollywood's own Megastar Mammootty. Read on to know more about the same..
Vamban
If reports are to be believed, Mammootty will be seen doing the lead role in an upcoming film, which will be helmed by Oru Second Class Yathra fame Rejish Antony. If reports are to be believed, the film has been titled as Vamban. No official confirmation has been made regarding the project yet.
A Big Budget Venture
Reports also suggest that this upcoming venture will be a big budget venture and the upcoming will be produced by Sargam Kabeer, who had produced some superhit Malayalam movies in the past.
Peter Hein & Mammootty
Well, here is the big news. According to the reports, Vamban will be an action entertainer with some splendid action sequences. The makers have roped in Peter Hein for choreographing the action sequences along with Kanal Kannan.