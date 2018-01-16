 »   »   » Mammootty & Peter Hein To Team Up Soon?

The year 2018 has started off with a bang for Mammootty with the good run of Masterpiece and he is all set to enthrall the audiences with the first release of his in 2018, Street Lights.

Meanwhile, a lot of reports have been doing the rounds regarding some of the upcoming projects of Mammootty, which assure that Mammootty will have a busy 2018 with a good number of films planning to grace the screens.

Now, certain reports have surfaced regarding yet another project of Mammootty. More importantly, speculations are rife that this film will mark the union of well-renowned action director Peter Hein and Mollywood's own Megastar Mammootty. Read on to know more about the same..