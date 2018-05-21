 »   »   » Mammootty To Play A Cop In This Much Awaited Film?

Mammootty is not new to cop roles and over the years, he has donned the role of police officer umpteen number of times and has made each character a memorable one, with his unique portrayal of those characters.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Mammootty is all set to don the khaki yet again and that in one of the most awaited films of the actor. According to the latest reports, Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a cop in the upcoming film of Khalid Rehman.

Reports also suggest that this film will be pre-dominantly shot in some of the places in North India. Earlier, the location hunt pictures of the same were doing the rounds on social media. If reports are to be believed, the film will be based on some real incidents.

Earlier, reports had suggested that this upcoming film has been titled as Unda. But now, certain reports suggest that the makers might consider changing the title of the movie. The shoot of the film is expected to commence by the month of September.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will next be seen playing the role of a cop in the upcoming film Abrahaminte Santhathikal. In this movie, Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Derick Abraham, who is an IPS officer.