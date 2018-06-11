 »   »   »  Mammootty Remembers Anthony Bourdain Through A Heart-touching Note!

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood, took to his official Facebook page to send out a heart-touching note, upon hearing the death news of Antony Bourdain. He was a veteran celebrity chef and a well-renowned television personality.Many celebrities expressed their shock and grief on hearing the news of Anthony Bourdain's death and Mammootty was one among them. The much loved star of Mollywood has mentioned on his Facebook post that he had met Anthony Bourdain for the first time during the shoot of Pokkiri Raja.

Mammootty and the celebrity chef had loved the Puttu and Meen Curry, which was made and brought from his home.

The complete Facebook post of Mammootty read as, "When I first met Anthony Bourdain , during the shoot of "Pokkiri Raja", I admit, I wasn't as familiar as my family was with his show. I remember having a great time shooting with Mr Bourdain and he especially loved the Puttu and Meen curry made from home. After that day I made it a point to catch episodes of "No Reservations" as well as "Parts Unknown". His shows brought the world closer together by showcasing various foods and cultures."

"When we visited America afterwards, his entire team gave me the warmest welcome in New York and took us on a tour of their offices and production facilities. It gave me great pride to see clippings of Malayalam newspapers of our shoot together pinned all over their office walls.

Despite having met only once , the news of his passing came as a shock . Such was his impact through his shows on the whole world. The world is not a better place without you Bourdain."

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan, son of Mammootty too did send out a message through his Facebook page, expressing his shock on hearing the news of Anthony Bourdain's death. The post is read as "Shocked to hear about #Bourdain 😞😞! #KateSpade and now #AnthonyBourdain. My father and I have visited his office in NYC. Lots of warmth from his team. Extremely sad to hear the news. Was a huge fan."