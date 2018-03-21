 »   »   » Mammootty Returns To Telugu Cinema With YSR Biopic!

Related Articles
- It's Sequels Galore For Mammootty & We Are More Than Excited!
- Jayasurya's Njan Marykutti Begins & Ranjith Sankar Has A Thanksgiving Message To Mammootty!
- Mammootty & Midhun Manuel Thomas To Team Up For Kottayam Kunjachan 2!
- A Question Regarding This Mammootty Starrer Appeared In CBSE Examinations!
- Mammootty's The Great Father To Be Remade In Tamil?
- Parole: The Teaser Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Out!
- Mammootty Launches The First Official Trailer Of My Story!
- This Cute Pic Of Mammootty With A Bunch Of School Kids Is A Must See!
- Suraj Venjaramoodu To Pen The Script For A Mammootty Starrer?
- Mammootty Was Approached For The Rajinikanth Starrer Kaala!
- Mammootty Starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal's Satellite Rights Already Sold!
- Mammootty And Nayanthara To Team Up Once Again?
Mammootty is one of the busiest stars around in Mollywood with the actor having a bagful of projects. Importantly, the actor will return to Kollywood with the upcoming film Peranbu, which is expected to hit the theatres in the first half of 2018. The movie was screened at the Rotterdam International Film Festival and did garner a lot of praises.
Meanwhile, certain reports had suggested that Mammootty will soon be making a return to the Telugu film industry as well. All the fans of the actor were left excited with the news but an official confirmation regarding the same was much awaited and now, here is a big news, which is sure to cheer up the fans of the actor.
|
Mammootty In YSR Biopic
Well, it has been confirmed that Mammootty will be seen playing the lead role in the biopic of YS Rajashekhara Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Young film-maker Mahi V Raghav, who will be directing the YSR biopic, took to Twitter to post a photo of him along with Mammootty.
More About The Movie...
According to the latest reports, this upcoming film has been titled as Yatra and the shoot of the much awaited film will go on floors this year itself. If reports are to be believed, the film will focus on the life of YSR from the year 1999 to 2004.
Mammootty's Previous Telugu Movies..
Well, Mammootty is not new to Telugu cinema. In fact, many of his Malayalam movies were dubbed into Telugu and these films did enjoy a huge success out there. Mammootty played the lead role in the Telugu movie Swathi Kiranam, released in the year 1992. He also played the lead role in the 1998 movie Railway Coolie. It's after two decades that the Megastar of Mollywood is returning to Tollywood.
Nayanthara As The Leading Lady?
Meanwhile, there are certain reports doing the rounds that popular actress Nayanthara will also be a part of this much awaited project. An official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made.